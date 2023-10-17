9
[WATCH] Funny Marco Get Clowned, $30K Watch Broken By G-Herbo And Southside

Many people think all interviews and live recordings are often scripted, especially when things go wrong, but that was emphatically not the case in Funny Marco’s interview with G-Herbo and Southside. In an interview that was discovered to be 100% real and unscripted, Marco was bullied, insulted and even had hois $30,000 watch deliberately broken by Southside and G-Herbo.

Funny Marco took to social media to let everyone know that the incident was not scripted and he posted it on his socials so that his followers could see what actually happened and also so that he could learn from this humiliating experience.






