[WATCH] Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

As. the Tupac Shakur 27-year-old murder trial gets underway, 60-year-old Duane “Keefe D” Davis entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment in a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday (November 2).

Represented by special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano, Davis will not face the death penalty in this case, but could spend the rest of his life in prison of convicted.

Below is the video from Davis’ arraignment where he plead not guilty in the murder of slain rapper/actor Tupac Shakur.

Keefe D is the only living person who was in the car the night 2Pac was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. He is also the only person ever charged in the incident, as he faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement.





