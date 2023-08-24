[WATCH] T.I.: Me, Gucci and Jeezy Are On Trap Mount Rushmore

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur, ATL Trap legend sat down to discuss who is on Trap music “Mount Rushmore”, meaning who are the most impactful and legendary pioneers within that sub-genre of Hip Hop.

As one of the first recognized Trap artists, T.I. elaborated, “There were always three figureheads in Trap music – myself, Jeezy, and Gucci. That was always like unanimous, and nobody could even question or you can’t add or remove anybody from that. Over time, there have been conversations about who else should be allotted.”

He added, “Right now, we had the three. And us having the opportunity to also collect more data and conversation and input from the people who are the most passionate about the culture of Trap music, it’s like, ‘Who should be the fourth figurehead?’”

Without much of a delay, T.I. sounded off, “We finally came to the conclusion from the people that the fourth figurehead is Future.”





