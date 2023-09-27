[WATCH] Wayne Brady Explains Why He Identifies As Pansexual

Last month actor Wayne Brady revealed he was pansexual meaning that he is attracted to persons regardless of their sex or gender. Brady shared, “In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything. So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.

Wayne sat down with Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight for his first interview since the announcement. Now Wayne tells Nischelle that his admission simply means he is able to love any person regardless of their vessel.

