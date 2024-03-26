Xscape And SWV Announce “Queens Of R&B Tour” With Special Guest Mya, Total And 702

Following a teaser on socials that left fans in rousing anticipation, the legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV have reunited for The Queens of R&B Tour with support from MÝA, Total, and 702. The Queens Of R&B Tour is a testament to the power of what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent. It is a celebration of passion, power, resilience and unstoppable ability to exceed expectations. The Queens Of R&B Tour will be an unforgettable experience filled with timeless R&B music and stellar performances that are set to captivate audiences across 30 cities nationwide.

Produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, and represented by Seth Shomes through Day After Day Productions (DADP), the tour will kick off on June 27th in Concord, CA, at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord. It will continue its journey across the country, making stops at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

“To announce this HERstorical tour during Women’s History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant,” said Mona Scott-Young, Founder and CEO of Monami Entertainment. “702, Total, Mýa, SWV, and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever! We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music.”





