[Visuals] Rema – “Bounce Video” (Dir. by DK) « tooXclusive

Mavin and Jonzing World Premieres Bounce Video performed by Rema, Starring Don Jazzy.

Africa’s Golden Boy, Rema drops the official music video for his latest chart topping single – Bounce. The visuals is A PriorGold Picture Music Moive, Directed by Director K (DK).

For the first time since signing to Mavin Records in 2019, Rema works with the labels godfather, Don Jazzy, who switches things up and delivers a menacing, fast-paced production, unlike anything we’ve heard from him before. One of musics most influential players, Don Jazzy’s discography is one of legends including work the likes of Jay Z, Kanye West and not forgetting D’Banj’s – ‘Oliver Twist’, which was instrumental in the global Afrobeats movement.

Rema’s debut EP has become one of the most talked-about projects to come out of West Africa, with the concept and collabs still strictly under wraps. Finding himself in the centre of this multifaceted, diverse and rich scene, his hybrid approach to music keeps his supporters coming back over and over again. 2020 had some silver linings for the young prodigy, Rema became one of Apple Music’s Up Next artists, part of the FIFA 2021 soundtrack as well as catching the attention of Drake and Rihanna along the way. For more information on Rema, Please visit: Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

The record BOUNCE was inspired by the luscious and magnificent body of the African woman.

Hmm when I weigh the thing

E weigh one thousand pounds

Girl this night we dey go like seven rounds

Baby girl say you fine

Baby na you I desire

Your yansh original

No be that kind Blac Chyna…

This song music video is viewed to be inspired by the Award Winning Movie, Mad Max; Fury Road. DK outdid this… Watch and Enjoy!

