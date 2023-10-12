9
2
39
14
35
8
18
29
20
21
1
15
32
47
10
22
33
34
7
46
40
5
25
30
48
26
23
50
31
45
11
49
16
44
3
13
38
37
24
43
4

Wayne Rooney eyes Premier League return as he relishes ‘pressure’ of Birmingham job

134 1 minute read


Only a few days after leaving DC United, Rooney was confirmed as Birmingham’s new boss on Wednesday, signing a three-and-a-half year deal with the Championship side.


Source link

134 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Germany vs France live stream: How can I watch international friendly on TV in UK today?

Germany vs France live stream: How can I watch international friendly on TV in UK today?

Arsenal hit by travel chaos before Lens tie but Mikel Arteta confirms double injury boost

Arsenal hit by travel chaos before Lens tie but Mikel Arteta confirms double injury boost

Ben Stokes admits ‘serious conversations’ required over nagging knee injury after the Ashes

Ben Stokes admits ‘serious conversations’ required over nagging knee injury after the Ashes

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo