When is the Wimbledon 2023 final?

imbledon is set to draw to a close by the end of this week for another year.
Last year’s men’s single winner, Novak Djokovic, remains on course to defend his title.
And the Serb has certainly talked up his chances of winning a joint-record eighth Wimbledon crown.
Djokovic has continued his dominance at the All England Club in his bids to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles, extending his winning run at Wimbledon to 31 matches in a row.
While Ons Jabeur avenged her defeat in the final of Wimbledon last year by knocking out defending champion Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in an engaging encounter on Centre Court on Wednesday (July 12).
Throughout the match, the crowd was right behind the Tunisian Jabeur, who became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final when she lost to Rybakina in three sets last summer.
Jabeur now faces second seed Aryna Sabalenka today for a chance to reach the final, after Sabalenka beat American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on Court 1.
“I’m very happy with the performance”, Jabeur said. “A lot of emotion out there. Playing someone who serves really well, it’s frustrating to return. I got angry, then got calm and focused. Hopefully, I can manage my emotions like this for the next few matches.
“It’s not easy playing her. I wish I can exchange this match for the final last year!”
Andy Murray has also exited the competition, after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Here is all you need to know about the final weekend coming up:
When are the Wimbledon finals?
The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place over the course of this coming weekend, July 15 and 16.
The women’s final will take place on Saturday, July 15 and the men’s will be held on Sunday, July 16, with both matches starting at 2pm.
Wimbledon 2023 | Best Pictures
How can I watch it?
Wimbledon has been shown across all BBC channels since the start of the tournament. The finals will be available to watch on BBC One, and will also be available to watch across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport websites.
Who is in the final and who are the favourites?
The short answer is that we do not know yet. Today, the women’s semi-finals are currently being played.
Twenty-eight-year-old Elina Svitolina, from Ukraine, ranked 76th, will take on 24-year-old Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who is ranked 42nd.
After this match, Tunisian Ons Jabeur, 28, who is ranked sixth, will take on Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, seeded second.
At the time of going to press, at 2pm Thursday, Oddschecker has Sabalenka 11/8 to win the tournament, while Jabeur is down as 9/4 to take the trophy.
Vondrousova is 9/2 to win and Svitolina is 7/1.
On Friday, July 14, the men’s singles semi-finals will be held. No times have yet been released for those matches, but it is expected to be the same as the women’s — from 1.30pm in Centre Court.
In those matches, the first semifinal will be between number one seed Carlos Alcaraz and number three seed Daniil Medvedev, while the second semifinal is between number two Novak Djokovic and number eight Jannik Sinner.
Djokovic is 3/5 to win, Alcaraz is 11/4, Sinner 13/1, and Medvedev is 14/1 according to current odds here.
