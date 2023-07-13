When is the Wimbledon 2023 final?

W imbledon is set to draw to a close by the end of this week for another year.

Last year’s men’s single winner, Novak Djokovic, remains on course to defend his title.

And the Serb has certainly talked up his chances of winning a joint-record eighth Wimbledon crown.

Djokovic has continued his dominance at the All England Club in his bids to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles, extending his winning run at Wimbledon to 31 matches in a row.

While Ons Jabeur avenged her defeat in the final of Wimbledon last year by knocking out defending champion Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in an engaging encounter on Centre Court on Wednesday (July 12).

Throughout the match, the crowd was right behind the Tunisian Jabeur, who became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final when she lost to Rybakina in three sets last summer.

Jabeur now faces second seed Aryna Sabalenka today for a chance to reach the final, after Sabalenka beat American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on Court 1.

“I’m very happy with the performance”, Jabeur said. “A lot of emotion out there. Playing someone who serves really well, it’s frustrating to return. I got angry, then got calm and focused. Hopefully, I can manage my emotions like this for the next few matches.

“It’s not easy playing her. I wish I can exchange this match for the final last year!”

Andy Murray has also exited the competition, after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Here is all you need to know about the final weekend coming up:

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place over the course of this coming weekend, July 15 and 16.

The women’s final will take place on Saturday, July 15 and the men’s will be held on Sunday, July 16, with both matches starting at 2pm.



Wimbledon 2023 | Best Pictures



Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Chile’s Nicolas Jarry Alastair Grant/AP Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Canada’s Bianca Andreescu Alastair Grant/AP US player Christopher Eubanks does a heart with his hands as he acknowledges the audience while leaving the court following his defeat against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to US player Madison Keys Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning against US player Christopher Eubanks Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images Spectators on centre court sporting face masks of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal John Walton/PA Serbia’s Novak Djokovic falls over the net during his fourth round match against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz Dylan Martinez/Reuters Alfie Hewitt of Great Britain serves against Joachim Gerard of Belgium Julian Finney/Getty Images Lucy Shuker of Great Britain plays a backhand against Aniek Van Koot of Netherlands Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Fans attempt to get autographs and pictures from Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after practice Patrick Smith/Getty Images Mirra Andreeva interacts with the umpire against Madison Keys of United States Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her fourth round match against Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka Hannah McKay/Reuters Italy’s Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his third round match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev Andrew Couldridge/Reuters Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova serves to Serbia’s Natalija Stevanovic Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Russia’s Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko celebrates winning against Romania’s Ana Bogdan Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Britain’s Andy Murray Sebastian Bozon/AFP via Getty Images France’s Caroline Garcia returns the ball to Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova Adrain Dennis/AFP via Getty Images Germany’s Alexander Zverev returns to Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki Kin Cheung/AP Andy Murray in action during his second round match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas Hannah McKay/Reuters Britain’s Liam Broady in action during his second round match against Norway’s Casper Ruud Hannah McKay/Reuters Holger Rune in action against Roberto Carballes Baena John Walton/PA Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina (L) checks on France’s Alize Cornet after resulting injured during their women’s singles Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images Katie Boulter of Great Britain plays a backhand against Viktoriya Tomova Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova returns to Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit Alberto Pezzali/AP Norway’s Casper Ruud returns to Britain’s Liam Broady Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry attempts a behind the back return to Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images France’s Arthur Fils returns the ball to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Sebastian Bozon/AFP via Getty Images A protester is challenged by security on court 18 after a Just Stop Oil protest using orange confetti and a jigsaw puzzle during the Women’s Singles first round match between Katie Boulter of Great Britain and Daria Saville of Australia during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 Julian Finney/Getty Images Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates breaking serve against Maria Sakkari of Greece Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Britain’s Cameron Norrie returns the ball to Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac d Sebastian Bozon/AFP via Getty Images Jodie Burrage of Great Britain celebrates against Caty McNally of United State Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Spectators in ponchos as rain stops play on day two Steven Paston/PA Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates during her first round match against Hungary’s Panna Udvardy Toby Melville/Reuters Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer stands alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales during a presentation on centre court to honour his achievements Toby Melville/Reuters Venus Williams of the US run back to return a lob to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Kin Cheung/AP Emma Raducanu of Great Britian poses for selfie photographs with fans Michael Regan/Getty Images USA’s Coco Gauff serves to Sofia Kenin Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images Spectators dressed as carrots walk the grounds on day one Patrick Smith/Getty Images Iga Swiatek of Poland falls as after playing a forehand against Lin Zhu of People’s Republic of China Julian Finney/Getty Images Novak Djokovic alongside a member of groundstaff as they attempt to dry the court during a rain delay in his first round matc Andrew Couldridge/Reuters Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti licks his racket as he plays against to Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas during their men’s singles Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz looks at Serbia’s Novak Djokovic training Gl;yn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images Dan Barker (centre) with parents Nicky Barker (left) and Julia Barker hold up tickets showing they are first in the queue for this years Wimbledon Zac Goodwin/PA The Queue on Day 1 Jeremy Selwyn



How can I watch it?

Wimbledon has been shown across all BBC channels since the start of the tournament. The finals will be available to watch on BBC One, and will also be available to watch across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport websites.

Who is in the final and who are the favourites?

The short answer is that we do not know yet. Today, the women’s semi-finals are currently being played.

Twenty-eight-year-old Elina Svitolina, from Ukraine, ranked 76th, will take on 24-year-old Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who is ranked 42nd.

After this match, Tunisian Ons Jabeur, 28, who is ranked sixth, will take on Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, seeded second.

At the time of going to press, at 2pm Thursday, Oddschecker has Sabalenka 11/8 to win the tournament, while Jabeur is down as 9/4 to take the trophy.

Vondrousova is 9/2 to win and Svitolina is 7/1.

READ MORE

On Friday, July 14, the men’s singles semi-finals will be held. No times have yet been released for those matches, but it is expected to be the same as the women’s — from 1.30pm in Centre Court.

In those matches, the first semifinal will be between number one seed Carlos Alcaraz and number three seed Daniil Medvedev, while the second semifinal is between number two Novak Djokovic and number eight Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic is 3/5 to win, Alcaraz is 11/4, Sinner 13/1, and Medvedev is 14/1 according to current odds here.