When is the Wimbledon 2023 final?

W

imbledon is set to draw to a close by the end of this week for another year.

Last year’s men’s single winner, Novak Djokovic, remains on course to defend his title.

And the Serb has certainly talked up his chances of winning a joint-record eighth Wimbledon crown.

Djokovic has continued his dominance at the All England Club in his bids to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles, extending his winning run at Wimbledon to 31 matches in a row.

While Ons Jabeur avenged her defeat in the final of Wimbledon last year by knocking out defending champion Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in an engaging encounter on Centre Court on Wednesday (July 12).


