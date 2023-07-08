31
35
26
25
5
18
32
37
2
45
8
16
22
14
9
49
46
39
13
30
10
29
47
34
43
7
44
20
24
33
40
3
11
15
28
21
48
23
38
1
50
4

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic sees off Stan Wawrinka to reach fourth round

142 1 minute read


Completing the match just before the 11pm curfew hit, the defending champion beat Wawrinka for the 21st time, via a third-set tiebreak.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia and Rice; Chelsea book medical, Caicedo latest; Kane to PSG; Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia and Rice; Chelsea book medical, Caicedo latest; Kane to PSG; Man United

Season Opens With A Fast-Paced Bang

Elite Pound-For-Pound Boxers Rematch On March 13

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo