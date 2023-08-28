WOMAD bringing the World of Music, Arts & Dance to Cape Town

Free concerts at the V&A Waterfront and The !Khwa ttu Heritage Day Festival 2023 celebrates San Culture and introduces an exciting new partnership with WOMAD.

WOMAD “The World of Music, Arts and Dance” brings “the world to your doorstep” with an exciting international and local line-up, to Cape Town, Yzerfontein, Johannesburg, Middelburg and Mapungubwe from September 23 to October 7th. Following on from the inaugural WOMAD South African Safari in 2022, WOMAD SA is designed to showcase diverse international and local culture.

Conceived in 1982 by the renowned British musician Peter Gabriel, WOMAD has since brought the sights, sounds and rhythms of the world to 32 countries and an audience of millions. WOMAD events have become “Voyages of Discovery” and in classic Peter Gabriel style, he says: “I challenge anyone to come to a WOMAD event and not be completely knocked out by an artist they had never heard of.”

The WOMAD Cape Town festivities take place over the Heritage Day Weekend (23 to 25 September between 14h00 and 20h00) with the V & A Waterfront changing into a colourful kaleidoscope with free concerts performed by a selection of exciting global artists from 11 countries together with some of the Cape Town’s finest local artists. There’s something for every arts fan, with a broad spectrum of music and dance performances, workshops and a Buskers Showcase on offer over the full three days.

Shellie Morris & Yarnumamalya Ayangkidarrba-langwa



Themed concerts include the “WOMAD Indigenous Artists Concert” featuring award winning Aboriginal singer-songwriter Shellie Morris with her all-women song and dance group Yarnumamalya Ayangkidarrba-langwa from Groote Eylandt in Australia, esteemed rapper Neill Morris (aka DRMNGNOW also from Australia; Eufronio “Kech” Sanchez from the Andes mountains in Bolivia on Saturday; the “World of Flamenco” w Anabel Veloso & Gabriel Perez (Spain) joined by the Rosa Jiminez & Montoya Spanish Dance Theatre on Sunday, and “Rappers Delight” headlined by local hip-hop sensation YoungstaCPT together with Bravo le Roux, Mr. Heinz and a collaboration with DRMNGNOW (Australia) on the Monday.

Eufronio Sanchez

Chaebin Oh



Other international artists include “the Jimi Hendrix of the kora” N’Faly Kouyate‘ (Guinea), master percussionists Daewon Lee, Ho Kim, Chaebin Oh & Geomungojari (Korea); an African focus with Takura Terry (Zimbabwe), Simba Morri (Kenya) Adamu da Silva (Angola), and tango music and dance from Portenos (Argentina).

The “Beyond Words” concert takes the audience on a journey that celebrates the artists’ heritage, migration stories, and profound connections to the continent of Africa. Includes Zimbabwean-born artist NIASHA, South African-born artist Ceeko, African American giant Craig Calhoun collaborating with Zimbabwean guitarist Sylent Nqo, and the newly formed band Tamvela.

The One Who Sings (Zolani Mahola) & The Feminine Force



Local artists include amongst others The One Who Sings (Zolani Mahola) & The Feminine Force; Mansoor Joseph; Ernestine Deane, Steve Newman, Wendy Oldfield & Ashish Joshi; Albert Frost, The Electric feat John Ellis; Empire Alight and Jonny Blundell’s Masala group playing a selection of classic South African songs.

It’s a WOMAD festival tradition to present live collaborations between international and local artists. The festival weekend features two of these – Cuban icon Alfredo Hechavarria with Cameron Ward and his band in a vibrant afro-cuban mix of cultures and Albert Frost with kora master N’Faly Kouyate’.

From the 26th to the 29th, Interactive Workshops presented by the international musicians will be held at Ferryman’s Guinness Lounge, Kronendal, Ottery, Wynberg and the Ubuntu Centre in Noordhoek. Langa’s 100 Year Anniversary will be celebrated at the Langa Theatre and Bridges Music Academy.

The !Khwa ttu Heritage Day Festival 2023 celebrates San Culture and introduces an exciting new partnership with WOMAD. It takes place on Heritage Day 24th September from 10h00 to 18h00 at the !Khwa ttu SAN Heritage Centre in Yzerfontein. This year, attendees will be treated to the musical talents of San dance groups including Dizu Plaatjies, a renowned traditional musician, as well as the mesmerizing beats of Drumba Drumming.

The festival will embody a spiritual celebration, uniting SAN artists and the WOMAD Indigenous First Nations artists Shellie Morris & Yarnumamalya Ayangkidarrba-langwa (Australia), DRMNGNOW (Australia), Eufronio Sanchez (Bolivia), Gabriella Ghermandi (Ethiopia), N’Faly Kouyate’ (Guinea), King Kapisi (New Zealand) and The Iskwew Singers (Canada).

The performances will touch upon ancestral beliefs, heritage, healing, the role of women, land issues, and modern influences. Tickets are limited, and advance booking is highly recommended to ensure a place at this extraordinary event.

!KHWA TTU tickets:

PRESALES:

R100 – adults

R60 – kids 6-12 years & pensioners

FREE – kids u/6

Ticket prices on the day: adults R150 & kids R95pp

Book your tickets HERE

Contact Bianca Tango 022 492 2998 or email: [email protected]

WOMAD Cape Town is supported by the City of Cape Town & The Department of Sports, WESGRO, Arts and Culture in partnership with !khwa ttu San Heritage Centre, Embassy of Spain, Korean Cultural Centre, Leu Verlag, NAMUN Group, National Gugak Centre, V & A Waterfront, V Negro Flamenco Agency, WESGRO & Wiesbaden Kulturant.

WOMAD SA 2023 will be held Cape Town, !Khwa ttu SAN Heritage Centre in Yzerfontein, Johannesburg, Middelburg and Mapungubwe from September 23 to October 7. For the full WOMAD SA programme summary go HERE

For information on artists and workshops HERE

Follow WOMAD South Africa on social media for updates:

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Twitter