10
49
8
15
11
26
2
32
14
3
9
29
48
33
7
23
31
21
37
1
39
13
25
35
16
4
20
50
38
46
40
24
22
5
44
47
18
34
43
30
45

Zak Crawley explains how doomed Australia tour helped him become ‘unlikely’ Ashes hero

137 2 minutes read


Z

ak Crawley says his standout innings in Sydney during the last Ashes series in Australia gave him the confidence to take on the world’s best attack this summer – but admits even he did not think he would end up England’s leading run-scorer.

Crawley came into the series under huge scrutiny having flattered to deceive at the top of the order since being backed to open by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum at the start of their tenure.


Source link

137 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Watson, Wilson Demand New Teams

When does the Women’s World Cup start? Fixtures and 2023 TV schedule, explained

When does the Women’s World Cup start? Fixtures and 2023 TV schedule, explained

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

The full list of 32 women’s seedings with Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka at the top

The full list of 32 women’s seedings with Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka at the top

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo