ZANU PF Politburo meets today

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU 

 

 

The governing party, ZANU PF will have its Politburo meeting today, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity,   Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

The message from ZANU PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu, conveyed by Ambassador Mutsvangwa in a statement issued yesterday, advised all Politburo members to arrive on time for the meeting.

“ZANU PF Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu advises all members that there is a Politburo meeting tomorrow,  February 29  2024 at 10:00 hrs at the party headquarters,” Cde Mutsvangwa said.

He added: “All members should be seated by 09:45 hrs sharp.”

Meetings of the Politburo, the ZANU PF’s highest decision-making body that controls the party’s policies and directives, are important gathering places for both party members and observers.

The Politburo meeting is an important occasion for the party as it determines its direction for this year, tackling important topics, establishing agendas, and planning for the party’s upcoming projects.

 

 

 


