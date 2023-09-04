Zim future bright, says ED

MOSES MATENGA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was today sworn in for a new second term where he said Zimbabwe’s future looks bright under his leadership as he stands ready to fulfil promises made ahead of the August 23 elections.

Mnangagwa was sworn in by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at a ceremony witnessed by thousands who include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, DRC leader Felix Tshisekedi and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.

Several other leaders were represented by senior government officials from their respective countries at the ceremony that also saw former First Lady, Grace Mugabe, former Vice Presidents, Joice Mujuru, and Phelekezela Mphoko attending in a show of endorsement of Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said his government will make sure investments are safe in the country under his leadership.

“The new government shall continue to foster a predictable business environment where capital is safe,” he said.

“Those who want to invest in our country are welcome based on respect and mutual benefits for shared prosperity. We remain forever a government from the people by the people. The future of our great motherland, Zimbabwe, is bright,” he said.

Mnangagwa warned those with sinister agendas to destabilise the country saying their plot will never work in Zimbabwe.

“Counter-revolutionary forces and their proxies will never prevail in our free mother country, Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Lets us now look ahead with unflinching focus and determination, emboldened by our rich history as a resilient, warrior people.”

He added: “Under my leadership and the new Zanu PF government, democracy, good governance, the rule of law and the politics of tolerance will be entrenched in line with the spirit and letter of our sacred national constitution and laws.”

