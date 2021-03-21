ZSE extends reporting deadline – Business Times

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has extended the deadline to April 30,2021 for listed companies to publish  financial results for the period ended on December 31,2020.

Listed firms were expected to publish their   financials by March 31,2021.

But, in a statements chief executive officer, Justin Bgoni said:

“In light of the widespread representations made in the market, the ZSE has made a decision that issuers whose half-year and full-year financial period ended on December 31 2020 and are due for publication by March 31 2020 are hereby granted a 30-day compliance grace period to April  30 2021 and issuers who can meet the statutory deadlines, despite the foregoing are encouraged to comply as usual,” Bgoni said..

