5FM & Good Hope FM Celebrate World Radio Day. – 5FM is crossing radio boarders and breaking the boundaries this World Radio Day, today, 13th of February.

Tune in all day to witness The Great Radio Takeover! Catch all your favourite shows as they link up with their counterparts from other stations to join forces and create radio magic together!

Kicking off the day, 5 Breakfast will be linking up with Goodhope FM’s Stan Mars on “The Big Breakfast Show” from 8AM-9AM and it’s guaranteed to be a laugh a minute!

Then, Stephanie Be on 5 Mid Mornings will be handed the baton between 10AM-11AM, as she is joined by Krsna Priya Dasa who hosts “Style in the City” on Lotus FM. Your favourite Lunch show, 5 Lunch will then take the reigns as they create radio magic with “The Royal Playground” on Radio 2000 between 12:00-13:00 with David Mashabela.

Driving you home, the 5 Drive team will be catching up with a different Campus station every hour from 15:00-18:00. Finally, wrapping up the day, your queen of 5 Nights, Karabo. She will be joined by Sima Fiyo from Tru FM all the way from the Eastern Cape between 20:00-21:00.

It’s all going down this World Radio Day, the 13th of February as we embark on The Great Radio Takeover!

Tune in all day to catch this journey through the radio airwaves! 5FM, Ampli5’ing the way you listen to radio!

In addition to being part of the super cool initiative above, Good Hope FM will also be streaming a steaming hot, topical discussion online and on social media – “A century informing, entertaining and educating” at 10 a.m