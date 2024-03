A player in the mould of Gyokeres, Sesko and Toney could act as a target man for Arsenal and be a presence in the box. That would lead to questions about what happens with Jesus, but he can be used out wide, even acting as cover for Saka. Mikel Arteta knows all too well from his time at Manchester City it is possible to win the Premier League without a recognised No9, but he will have also seen how Pep Guardiola’s side has evolved since the arrival of Erling Haaland.