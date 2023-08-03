Arsenal confirm £5m Auston Trusty exit and Nicolas Pepe could follow after big spending

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Blades without having made a first appearance for the Gunners.

The American spent last season on loan with Championship side Birmingham City and could feature for in the Premier League for the first time when Paul Heckingbottom’s side host Crystal Palace next weekend.

Swansea City and Ipswich Town were also interested in a move after Trusty’s exploits on loan at St Andrew’s last season.

“I am more than excited,” he told the club’s official website.

“The opportunity to be here at this historic club, and an opportunity to play in the Premier League and show my ability, it is everything I could have ever dreamed of growing up as a kid.

“In Pennsylvania, this was a dream – almost an impossible dream but I believed in myself and the opportunity has come around, it is everything that I dreamed for.

“It is crazy how quick things happen in football. I have just come back from a US tour with Arsenal and a couple of days later I am sitting here doing this interview.

“Things did happen very quick, but that’s how football works. I was really looking for an opportunity so as soon as it came about, things and details were ironed out. I am here, I wasn’t wasting any time.

“Everything is coming to fruition for me. I am in the right place at the right time and in the right mindset. Everything has come together how I dreamed it.”

After spending big on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, the Gunners have shifted their focus to selling players.

Former club record signing Nicolas Pepe could follow Trusty through the exit door amid interest from Turkish side Besiktas.

The Istanbul giants are keen on a move for the Ivory Coast international, who has just one year left on his contract at Arsenal.