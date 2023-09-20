Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal make their return to Champions League tonight as they host PSV Eindhoven. It has been a long six years away from Europe’s top table for the Gunners, with Arsenal undergoing major changes on and off the pitch since the club last featured in the competition.
Mikel Arteta’s side go into the match in strong form, with a battling win over Everton last time out maintaining what has been an unbeaten start to the new season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will make their first Champions League appearances, though Arsenal are set to be without Gabriel Martinelli after he picked up a hamstring injury against Everton.
PSV made the trip to the Emirates Stadium last season, losing narrowly in the Europa League before getting their revenge on home soil a week later. The Dutch side will be full of confidence, as they sit top of Eredivise after a perfect start to their campaign. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Live updates
Familiar foes
This match was a Europa League fixture last season.
Arsenal and PSV met in the group-stage of the competition, with both winning their home matches against the other.
The Gunners were knocked out in the round of 16 by Sporting, while PSV lost to eventual winners Sevilla in the knockout round.
Here’s how Arsenal earned a narrow win over PSV when the sides met at the Emirates…
Arteta can prove he belongs among elite
After six years away, Arsenal are back in the Champions League — and Mikel Arteta has a point to prove.
The Spaniard has worked wonders since taking over at Emirates Stadium in 2019, guiding the Gunners to FA Cup glory in 2020 and turning them into title contenders.
Success in Europe, however, has proved elusive. During three seasons in the Europa League, Arsenal never won a knockout game at home, though they did reach the semi-finals in 2020-21.
Arteta is rightly regarded among the most progressive, forward-thinking coaches in the game, but the Champions League offers a chance for him to take his place among Europe’s elite.
Read Simon Collings’ full preview here!
Odegaard: We are lucky to have two strong goalkeepers
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has praised Aaron Ramsdale for the way he responded to being dropped for David Raya.
Summer signing Raya made his Gunners debut in their 1-0 win at Everton yesterday. Ramsdale has been No1 since joining from Sheffield United for £30million last year, but Mikel Arteta had made it clear there is no guaranteed first-choice.
Odegaard believes Arsenal are “lucky” to have such strength in depth in goal and has backed Ramsdale to respond to the new competition.
“I think he will just keep working hard, like he is always doing,” he said. “Today he was there supporting us, cheering for us, helping us. He is a great character and he showed a very good response today by backing the team. It was excellent from him.
“We have two good goalkeepers and big competition. They have different qualities. They are both so good on the ball and in goal as well. So, we are lucky to have two such good goalkeepers and we will see who plays.”
Rice to dominate in midfield?
PSV lost Ibrahim Sangare to Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day, leaving a huge hole in their midfield.
The 25-year-old anchored the team and his absence allows Arsenal the chance to dominate that area.
Declan Rice has already become a key figure since joining and will look to command midfield. Even if Arteta rotates in the group games, Rice is likely to get plenty of minutes.
Goalkeeper battle
Who starts in goal will be a selection dilemma ahead of every Arsenal game.
Mikel Arteta insisted he does not have a No1. after David Raya started at Everton on Sunday, but Aaron Ramsdale will hope to return this evening.
Ramsdale played a key role in getting Arsenal back into this competition, and starting the group games would be a valid reward. Whoever starts must perform.
Get yourself in the mood!
Standard Sport prediction
It will be interesting to see how these Arsenal players, many of whom have never featured in this competition, deal with what is a big occasion for the club.
The Gunners are yet to fully click into gear so far this season, particularly in forward areas, but they should enough to get the job done here.
Arsenal to win 3-1.
PSV team news
For PSV, Noa Lang is a doubt after coming off injured against NEC, meaning Hirving Lozano could make his second debut for the club.
Luuk de Jong will lead the line, with Armel Bella-Kotchap in contention to start defensively.
