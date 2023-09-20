Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal make their return to Champions League tonight as they host PSV Eindhoven. It has been a long six years away from Europe’s top table for the Gunners, with Arsenal undergoing major changes on and off the pitch since the club last featured in the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side go into the match in strong form, with a battling win over Everton last time out maintaining what has been an unbeaten start to the new season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will make their first Champions League appearances, though Arsenal are set to be without Gabriel Martinelli after he picked up a hamstring injury against Everton.

PSV made the trip to the Emirates Stadium last season, losing narrowly in the Europa League before getting their revenge on home soil a week later. The Dutch side will be full of confidence, as they sit top of Eredivise after a perfect start to their campaign. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.