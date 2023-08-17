Australians troll Big Ben Google reviews after World Cup defeat

The team stormed into the World Cup final with a 3-1 victory against the Matildas, eliminating the co-host country from the tournament.

However, not everyone is as pleased about Wednesday’s results and it seems that some Australians haven’t taken the defeat lightly. In fact, a number of Aussies have decided to direct their frustration at London’s Big Ben.

In a sudden spike of bizarre “review bombings”, Aussies have flooded Big Ben’s Google Reviews with one star and a slew of salty comments.

What might have started as a random act of internet entertainment seems to have very quickly descended into a slanging match between loyal fans of both nations.

Many of the reviews have an evident reference to football, helping to draw a direct link between yesterday’s defeat. Some could argue that Australians are using Big Ben as an outlet to cope with yesterday’s defeat.

For instance, one reviewer wrote: “could use a bit of a clean up, like the english soccer team, go tillies!!”

Another added: “pretty tall building… almost as high as that kick to sam kerr’s face.”

A third appeared to get more political: “Why did Big Ben want to join the FIFA referee committee? To make sure the game was always on time, and to keep an eye out for any umpires who might try to steal an extra minute!”

“No Bens are there big or otherwise. Very impractical…could just use a watch,” said another.

While the one-star reviews appear to be piling in, some other commentators have tried to counter the criticisms with their own five-star reviews.

England fans at Boxpark, Croydon celebrate the semifinal win on Wednesday / PA

“Smells much better than the stench of defeat in Australia,” quipped one five-star reviewer.

Another added: “I’m just here for the Aussie Tears.”

A third joked: “Great place to visit surrounded by crying ozzies for some reason.”

It’s not the first time Australians and Brits have locked horns over the World Cup. Before their semifinal match, Matilda supporters reportedly snapped up tickets that were being reserved for England fans. What’s more, a helicopter funded by the Australian Daily Telegraph was reportedly spotted spying on an England training session.

Despite the challenges, England stormed ahead thanks to goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

An average 4.6 million people tuned in to watch the England team progress to their first-ever World Cup final – making it the most-watched game of the tournament so far.

The Lionesses will now head to the final where they’ll face Spain on Sunday. Let’s hope the rest of our London monuments are safe from passionate off-field comments.