Be Wooed By Stephen Sanchez’s New Release ‘Be More’

Platinum-Certified, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Stephen Sanchez has shared a brand new single entitled “Be More” via Mercury Records/Republic Records. “Be More,” which premiered on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” playlist, heralds the arrival of Sanchez’s anxiously awaited, full-length debut album, Angel Face, on September 22nd. Pre-order Angel Face HERE.

Angel Face chronicles the life and times of the fictional Stephen Sanchez—a.k.a. “The Troubadour Sanchez” who finds fame based on his 1958 hit “Until I Found You” only for his world to flip upside down upon meeting his love Evangeline in 1964. To create the album, Stephen teamed up with producers Ian Fitchuk [Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges] and Konrad Snyder [Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise]. Album track “No One Knows” was produced by Ben Schneider (lead singer of Lord Huron) and features singer songwriter Laufey.

On Angel Face, Stephen says, “When you hear Angel Face, I want you to know that these songs were written for you to soundtrack the moments of great love and great heartache within your lives. There’s a song for the state of every soul. When you listen to this story, I hope you find yourself within it. I hope that you might find them within it, the person who makes this life far more beautiful.”

About “Be More”, he comments, “It’s a dialogue between lovers, in this case ‘The Troubadour Sanchez’ and Evangeline. ‘The Troubadour Sanchez’ is saying how much he wants Evangeline and asking her to ‘Be More’. For instance, ‘Be More’ is far more than ‘I love you’ and ‘I need you’. Both sides are begging and proclaiming love. That’s the purpose of the song. It affirms your love is far more than you could ever understand, know, or hold within your hands by yourself.”

Sanchez paved the way for ‘Angel Face‘ with his recent single “Only Girl,” which he first debuted live on his sold-out tour this spring, leaving fans clamoring for its official release. The track was produced by Ian Fitchuk and Konrad Snyder, who also co-wrote the song with Stephen and Stephen Day. The accompanying cinematic visualizer notably stars the same actress, Frances O’Sullivan, from the “Evangeline” visualizer.

Not to mention, Stephen performed his Double-Platinum, billion-plus streaming hit “Until I Found You” with Sir Elton John during his last show ever headlining Glastonbury. He also performed the love song at Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s star-studded wedding earlier this summer.

Next up, Sanchez will kick off his 32-date headline tour this fall in Indianapolis, IN and make stops at legendary venues across North America. Due to high demand, a second show has been added in LA and D.C., where he will perform two shows at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern on November 2nd & November 3rd and two shows at D.C’s 9:30 Club on December 7th & 8th. In addition, he will make stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 17th and New York’s Terminal 5 on December 2nd.

About Stephen Sanchez

Nashville singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has materialized at the forefront of popular culture with a sound that’s as timeless as it is necessary for the times. It’s easy to sway into the embrace of his breezy baritone stylings, warm guitar sounds, and untouchable charisma. His music is also an eternal bright spot illuminated by a belief that the kind of romance and love we used to see on the silver screen is still possible. At just 20-years-old, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist has already enchanted audiences everywhere.

His breakout single “Until I Found You” went Double Platinum, vaulted into the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100, and generated over 2 billion streams powered by the original, piano version, and duet with Gold-Certified pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold. He delivered much talked-about performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Meanwhile, he also sold out his first-ever headline tour and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vogue, Consequence, Grammy.com, and more. He even duetted “Until I Found You” with Sir Elton John during his last show ever headlining Glastonbury. Now, he spins a story unlike anything you’ve ever heard on his 2023 full-length debut, Angel Face [Mercury Records/Republic Records].

The record tells the tale of “The Troubadour Sanchez,” a fictional musician who blew up in 1958 with “Until I Found You,” lit up popular culture, and fell in love with Evangeline in 1964. However, his long lost debut has been unearthed 59 years later in the form of Angel Face, out September 22nd.

Listen to “Be More” HERE

Source: Universal Music Africa