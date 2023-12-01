Blxckie drops ‘Back Into It’ today under Def Jam label – After being discovered globally, award-winning South African rapper Blxckie has signed to, and releases his new single ‘Back Into It’ and future music projects under American multinational record label Def Jam Recordings.

Fondly known to his following as SOMNYAMA, Blxckie has continually displayed a remarkable work ethic. This can be heard on countless hit records, culture shifting collabs and at live shows. He has extended his reach to broader audiences, earning him an international breakthrough signing with renowned Hip Hop label Def Jam.

Blxckie spent a few months in the United States earlier this year. He holds an impressive array of accolades. These include a South African Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Album; a nomination at the Metro FM Music Awards; five nods at the South African Hip Hop Awards; two All Africa Music Awards nominations, and a BET Hip Hop award nomination for Best International Flow in 2022.

Turning the hype up, Blxckie announced new music to his fans on social media this week after previewing Back Into It on stage. Continuously carving his own way and flexing his flow, Blxckie once again showcases his rap skill in this stand out single. The track, laced with his signature intro tag Ye x 4, high paced verses, and a lit chorus to elevate as he gains international attention. Recorded in Atlanta Georgia, Back Into It produced by Isaiah Kaleo, Lodoni and mathiastyner packs a punch.

Coupling his new single release with a music video directed by Shala The Unicorn, Blxckie superbly illustrates his hustle game and ability to break through borders as SOMNYAMA in Orania.

Back Into It drops today on all digital platforms, be sure to stream here

It feels incredible to be recognized by and ultimately join an international label at this stage of my career. It’s a testament to the work I’ve put in with my music over the years and drives me to go even harder in studio. ‘Back Into It’ is my first drop with Def Jam, which I’m so excited to share with my fans and the world! ~ Blxckie

