BULLDOG Gin Unveils Billboards Featuring Lady Du – BULLDOG Gin, the bold and contemporary London Dry Gin, is proud to announce its latest milestone in its partnership with South African singer, rapper, and DJ, Lady Du.

The Collaboration between BULLDOG Gin & Lady Du

Their dynamic collaboration began in 2021 and has taken a bold leap into the Johannesburg cityscape with the launch of four eye-catching billboards, marking an evolution in their relationship.

The billboards, which were unveiled in October, serve as both a testament to Lady Du’s indomitable spirit and BULLDOG Gin’s commitment to staying true to your authentic self. BULLDOG Gin and Lady Du’s journey began with BULLDOG Gin’s Begin Bold digital storytelling series in 2021. The innovative campaign comprised a series of short films that chronicled the audacious beginnings of creative changemakers, including the unstoppable Lady Du.

In her compelling feature, Lady Du shared the story of her early introduction to music. Her father taught her how to DJ at the age of 10. In relentless pursuit of her passion, she worked at her father’s car workshop to fund recording her music. Her ambition paid off and, in 2022, Lady Du embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom, sponsored by BULLDOG Gin.

Breaking Free from Routine with Bulldog x Lady Du

Continuing their trailblazing journey in celebrating what it means to #BeginBold, BULLDOG Gin highlights Lady Du’s determination to break free from routine. The four billboards located on Grayston Drive in Sandton personify this.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Lady Du said, “I’m so excited about this collaboration with BULLDOG. It’s such a great opportunity in the Amapiano space where we are gaining international recognition. There’s so much going on around me at the moment. My songs are making waves on TikTok. Now, seeing our billboards on the streets. This reaffirms the synergy between my vision and BULLDOG.”

On BULLDOG’s support since the early days of her career, she notes, “I really appreciate what BULLDOG has done, especially because they came into my life when I was still on the come up. They’ve been on the journey with me supporting everything I do. It’s such a great experience and one of my biggest achievements, something I’ve had on my success list which I’m very appreciative and grateful for.”

Four New Eye catching Billboards on Grayston Drive Sandton

Photographer Andrew Berry, who worked on the campaign, shares Lady Du and the brand’s commitment. To pushing the boundaries of creativity and individuality. He states, “Capturing artists in a way that is true to them and the brand is something I’ve enjoyed. Working with Lady Du and an open-minded brand is incredible. It allows something special to come out of the intersection of the two forces.”

With Lady Du’s inspiring journey and BULLDOG Gin’s fearless spirit displayed, the billboards invite the city to join the movement. To embrace their unique paths, and boldly begin their own stories of success.

