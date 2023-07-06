How to watch 2023 Ashes: TV channel and live stream for third Test today

Ben Stokes and his side are 2-0 down and hopes are fading after last week’s 43-run loss at Lord’s.

Now, they must become only the second team in Ashes history to fight back from this position and reclaim the urn.

As ever, meetings between the two nations are not without controversy.

The world awaits as Jonny Bairstow plays at his home ground of Headingley in Leeds following that dramatic stumping from Alex Carey last week.

Stokes has brought in Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to revamp his set-up in what is now a last chance saloon.

Both Tests so far have been full of drama and the same can be expected in Leeds.

Here’s how to watch it.



The Ashes 2023 | England v Australia



Australia’s Pat Cummins (left) and England’s Ben Stokes pose for a photo with The Ashes urn prior to day one of the first Ashes test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham PA England’s players stand for a minutes silence in memory of the victims of a knife and van attack that killed three people in the city of Nottingham, ahead of the start of play on day one of the first Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham AP Australia’s players stand for a minutes silence in memory of the victims of a knife and van attack that killed three people in the city of Nottingham, ahead of the start of play on day one of the first Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham, AP A detailed view of the Ashes Trophy and urn prior to Day One of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia at Edgbasto Getty Images Australia’s Pat Cummins in action as he bowls the first ball of the test Action Images via Reuters Zak Crawley of England hits a four from the first ball during Day One of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston Getty Images Fans arriving on day one of the first Ashes test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. PA A fan is fancy dress poses for a selfie with another fan in the stands ahead of the first test Action Images via Reuters A general view of Edgbaston cricket ground, ahead of the opening day of the first Ashes test match PA Australia’s Pat Cummins is seen on the big screen during a minutes silence to honour the victims of the Nottingham attack Action Images via Reuters Cricket fans in fancy dress on day one of the first Ashes test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham PA Fans arriving on day one of the first Ashes test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. PA Australia fans in the stands on day one of the first Ashes test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham PA Australia’s Pat Cummins (left) and England’s Ben Stokes pose for a photo with The Ashes urn prior to day one of the first Ashes test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham PA



How to watch 2023 Ashes

TV channel: The entire series will be broadcast live in the UK across Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Coverage of the third Test begins at 10.15am BST ahead of an 11am start at Edgbaston and runs until 6.55pm. A similar schedule will continue across the summer.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the action live on mobile, tablet or desktop via the Sky Go app.