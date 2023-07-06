How to watch 2023 Ashes: TV channel and live stream for third Test today

Ben Stokes and his side are 2-0 down and hopes are fading after last week’s 43-run loss at Lord’s.
Now, they must become only the second team in Ashes history to fight back from this position and reclaim the urn.
As ever, meetings between the two nations are not without controversy.
The world awaits as Jonny Bairstow plays at his home ground of Headingley in Leeds following that dramatic stumping from Alex Carey last week.
Stokes has brought in Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to revamp his set-up in what is now a last chance saloon.
Both Tests so far have been full of drama and the same can be expected in Leeds.
Here’s how to watch it.
The Ashes 2023 | England v Australia
How to watch 2023 Ashes
TV channel: The entire series will be broadcast live in the UK across Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
Coverage of the third Test begins at 10.15am BST ahead of an 11am start at Edgbaston and runs until 6.55pm. A similar schedule will continue across the summer.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the action live on mobile, tablet or desktop via the Sky Go app.
Source link