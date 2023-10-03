45
Ivan Toney to make Brentford return today in behind-closed-doors friendly

The striker, who is four months into an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Toney cannot return to competitive action until his ban ends on January 16.

But he returned the training last month and tonight will make his first appearance since playing against Liverpool in May.


