Ivan Toney to make Brentford return today in behind-closed-doors friendly

The striker, who is four months into an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Toney cannot return to competitive action until his ban ends on January 16.

But he returned the training last month and tonight will make his first appearance since playing against Liverpool in May.

The FA have permitted Toney to play in behind-closed-doors matches, provided details of the venue are kept secret and only staff from both clubs are in attendance.

Read More

Toney scored 20 Premier League goals last season and could be subject of a bidding war in January, amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 27-year-old recently joined super-agent Jonathan Barnett ahead of a potential big-money move.

Despite already spending more than £1billion under owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake, Chelsea are ready to enter the market again to solve their goalscoring problems.

Arsenal are also weighing up whether to bolster their forward line to boost their title bid.

Brentford will seek up to £80million for Toney, who will be in the final 18 months of his contract in January.