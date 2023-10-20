Kat & Mark Haze Unleash ‘In The Sun‘ – The highly compelling multi-instrumentalist, looper and international live musician Kat has again teamed up with seasoned Rock singer-songwriter and touring musician Mark Haze. This time, for a power Indie Alt Electro Rock Extravaganza called ‘In the Sun,’ out today!

Kat shares, “this song truly reflects my original music taste and influences. The story of the song came to me in a dream, it’s essential about sacrificing everything you have to save the person that you love. Even if that means your life. I tried to create a sense of urgency begging the person to save themselves first.

I love the guitar parts in this song but mixed with the electronic drums I think it really reflects me and what I do well. This is one of the most fun songs to perform live as it requires a ton of emotion and performance. It’s a real release pouring out all your emotions on stage, and that’s what I get to experience when I perform this song.”

Kat – Photo By Bjorn Groenewald

Kat – Photo By Bjorn Groenewald



About Kat

Kat is a highly compelling South African singer, multi-instrumentalist, looper and international live musician. Recognised globally for her energetically dynamic performances, which comprises a little bit of everything for all ages to enjoy, Kat is an irresistible creative who skillfully fuses Blues, Rock, Pop, Jazz and Electronic in her own incomparable way.

Kat was born into the performing arts world from a young age and this is where her love for being on stage and entertaining audiences began. After performing live all over the world in countries such as the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan and South Africa as a professional rock artist and bassist, Kat’s live shows present an extensive assortment of her musical influences and always-evolving skillset.

Mark Haze – Photo By Carlo Coetzee Photography



About Mark Haze

Singer-Songwriter Mark Haze is a full-time touring musician. Known for his wide vocal range and electric live performances. Mark skillfully delivers a signature combination of high energy Rock ‘n Roll and silky Old-school Soul. This, fused with raw emotional Blues, guaranteed to have audiences singing along on their feet!

On-stage Mark oozes charisma, with the distinctive ability to confidently command both large audiences, and personally connect with audiences in intimate venues, not an easy task when moving from large stages with a full band to a smaller acoustic setup where he is face to face with the audience.

His powerful soaring vocals, skilled soulful guitar playing, and pulsing rhythms are a force to be reckoned with. Delivering a show experience like no other, an escape into a world where nothing else matters. Where you find yourself lost in the moment and his music. Each performance is undeniably treated as though it would be his last.

Off-stage, Mark shows appreciation for his fans, always taking the time to meet them at every show. Mark shares that “I believe to really love music, is to find the beauty in all forms and genres and embrace it” Mark is a natural showman with influences ranging from Rock Icons like Queen, The Beatles & Lenny Kravitz, Blues Masters Eric Clapton & B.B. King, to modern artists like Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Fallout Boy & Jack Garrat. Mark is known for experimenting sonically, merging contemporary Pop & Electronic Cultures with the historic timelessness and beauty of Rock, Soul, and Blues.

‘In The Sun’ is now available on all platforms Here

