Mr. Vegas’ ‘Love Has No Color,’ And 8 More New Songs

Every week, our writers at DancehallMag highlight new Jamaican songs and videos you should add to your Reggae, Dancehall, Trap, and R&B playlists.

This week, we have new drops from Busy Signal, Ding Dong, Yaksta, Kelly Shane, Jah Vinci, and a sizzling collab with Busta Rhymes, Chris Brown, Shenseea, plus more. Mr. Vegas, in a single dubbed Love Has No Color, starts our list. If you have favorites of your own, feel free to send suggestions to [email protected].

Mr. Vegas – Love Has No Color

Mr. Vegas shares a powerful message of unity in his latest single, Love Has No Color. Produced by MV Music, the single speaks about peace, love, and oneness and was inspired by The Cables’ What Kind of World, a Rocksteady tune released in 1970. The song has been sampled numerous times over the years, including hits such as Morgan Heritage’s Down By The River (2001) and Barrington Levy’s 21 Girls Salute (1980).

Busta Rhymes, Chris Brown, Shenseea – Open Wide

On his latest album, BlockBusta, Busta Rhymes has teamed up with Chris Brown and Dancehall star Shenseea on the single Open Wide. The song delves heavily into risqué territories, detailing their bedroom antics but none more vivid than Miss Shenseea’s – listen here:

Kelly Shane – Cigarette

Reggae singer Kelly Shane is all caught up on a breakup that happened too soon in her new song Cigarette. Recounting her short-lived romance and heartbreak, she compares the emotions as, “Light me up and put me out like a cigarette …” in sweet tones on a slow-tempo Reggae beat. The music video captures this doomed love story in detail – watch below:

Busy Signal – Beam Up

Busy Signal has money, women, and weed on his mind in his latest track, Beam Up. Life is good these days for the Dancehall star, who describes this ascension as, “beam up,” while bragging that he’s “richer than last year.”

Laden – Out the Box

Laden, in his new single Out the Box, produced by Control Tower Squad, talks about living large and “fly” with the lavishes of his designer gear, icy jewels, and a Mercedes Benz. “Nutt’n weh mi wear nuh cheap, chain a freeze Jesus peez, mi cleaner than the ajax bleach… Me and the team too lavish,” he sings while showing off his expensive merchandise in the Elite One-directed music video – watch below.

Ding Dong – Rebel

Jamaican Dancer Rebel gets a huge highlight in this new Ding Dong release. The party-ready track, produced by Romeich Entertainment and Khalfani Records, is dedicated to the street dance culture and vibe, which the “Dolly” dancer fully embodies.

Nordia Mothersille – I Don’t Feel Merry

Nordia Mothersille, in this gloomy Christmas song, I Don’t Feel So Merry, is heartbroken over the loss of former love. Cloaked in a white hooded robe, the singer stands by the Christmas tree she once used to decorate with her former love, singing, “They say the holidays are for family, honey, you were mine and standing here staring on the pine tree with all these lights, it don’t feel right, I’m not alright … are you alright, I hope you are.”

Jah Vinci – For Life

Jah Vinci does what he does best in his new single, For Life, and sets romantic moods for his listeners. The racy tune reveals a hot and steamy bedroom encounter with Jah Vinci and his beau, while the music video, directed by Jamar “Linkz” Morris, brings what should have stayed behind closed doors to light – watch below.

Yaksta & Something D’Lux – Brandz Out

Yasta Bush Lawd is back with an important message for the youths in his track Brandz Out, produced by Something D’Lux. The visuals, which were shot in New York City, follow actresses Baby Tee, Maya Parris, and Yanni Rae as they cruise through the mall on a shopping spree at the top designer stores, while Yaksta narrates their elaborate spending – watch below.