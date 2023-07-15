1
22
8
10
45
32
13
39
44
9
30
2
23
29
11
48
20
40
25
46
5
49
35
47
16
31
37
50
38
18
7
21
24
4
15
33
14
26
3
43
28
34

Rory McIlroy well placed to end 18-year wait for Scotland glory with Genesis Scottish Open lead

125 2 minutes read


R

ory McIlroy admitted a first victory in Scotland was long overdue as he took a slender lead into the final day of the £7million Genesis Scottish Open.

A third round of 67 ensured halfway leader McIlroy remained the man to catch at The Renaissance Club on 13 under par, with South Korea’s Tom Kim a shot behind and Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman another stroke back.


Source link

125 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Dynamos loan out Four players

Dynamos loan out Four players

Hakim Ziyech nears £8m move to Al-Nassr with Chelsea already set on winger’s replacement

Hakim Ziyech nears £8m move to Al-Nassr with Chelsea already set on winger’s replacement

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare Osimhen approach, Arsenal done deal; Rice update; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare Osimhen approach, Arsenal done deal; Rice update; Man United, Spurs latest

Luton’s fairytale rise is complete but their Premier League promotion is no miracle

Luton’s fairytale rise is complete but their Premier League promotion is no miracle

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo