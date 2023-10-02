SA Urban Star Nalu Releases Summer Hit – It was an email that changed her life! South African singer-songwriter, Nalu is set to mesmerize music lovers worldwide. This, with her latest summer single, ‘Sweet Nothing’. Ultimately arising from a surprise message from music icon Snoop Dogg’s son.

Additionally, Nalu travelled to Los Angeles to record this new hit after Snoop Dogg’s Son discovered her song ‘Heart of Femininity.’ Impressed by her talent and vision, he invited Nalu to join forces with the producers at Death Row Records. Believing in her potential to craft a global sound and explore new production styles.

Nalu spent seven months in Los Angeles in 2022. She collaborated with the label as an independent artist. ‘Sweet Nothing‘ is the first fruit of this exciting collaboration.

The single was produced by Christopher Gutierrez. Christopher, being Snoop Dogg’s in-house producer and sound engineer at Death Row Records. This collaboration marks a thrilling new chapter in Nalu’s career, fusing her unique musical style with the iconic West Coast sound.

Her previous successes at home in South Africa include an Apple Music profile feature for Soul September. Earlier released tracks included ‘Deeper’ feat YoungstaCPT and Tacenda and ‘Can We Get Lost?’

Nalu traveled back to South Africa to shoot the video here. The music video for “Sweet Nothing,” filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of the Western Cape. This added an extra layer of depth to the song’s message and Nalu’s artistic expression.

Working in Los Angeles at Death Row Records was an incredible experience! And, I wrote and recorded ‘Sweet Nothing’ there last year. I felt extremely inspired in the environment that I worked in everyday and thrilled to be sharing this new single with my audience. ~ Nalu

About Nalu

Nalu’s artistic journey began within the nurturing embrace of her culturally diverse family. Her family valued self-expression through art. She crafts her sound through a combination of instruments. Predominantly guitar, piano, and flute. Musical elements converged to form a world that celebrates womanhood. Also, that of self-love and spiritual wellness.

Nalu’s thought-provoking lyrics ignite conversations. About femininity, social norms, and the practice of love. She invites listeners to explore the intricacies of the human experience.

