The Journalist Inspires Dream Chasers with ‘Khethile’ Remix. – South African producer/DJ, Andile Mathobela aka The Journalist recently released a remix version of his hit single titled ‘Khethile.’ The track features the respected producer/DJ, Gino Brown.

Andile states that even though he is predominantly an Afro Tech artist, his Amapiano loving fans requested an Amapiano version of the track. He gladly honoured their request.

The original release of ‘Khethile’ was produced by himself and Gino Brown. The latest remix was put together with the help of the Northwest Amapiano star, Dee Laden Jay. Shortly after the release of the remix, fans on social media, particularly TikTok, started using the song to push their various businesses and side hustles.

Even big brands such as African Bank and popular celebrities like Zodwa WaBantu have used the song on social media a few times as a background sound promoting positivity.

“Khethile is a very important song not just for me but for everyone who has been forced to start from scratch. This due to the Covid19 pandemic. 2020 was a very challenging year for many people and Khethile is a song about making a choice to be okay and focus on your dreams even though the world is crumbling right under your feet” says The Journalist.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see the heartwarming videos of ordinary people on TikTok using the song to motivate themselves. To push harder. This was our intent when we made the tune” he adds.

The Journalist has plans for much more music and remixes releasing in 2024.

Khethile is available for streaming and download on all major digital stores HERE

More About The Journalist

Andile Mathobela is a content creator by profession. He has to date, founded three niche online magazines. TheJournalistDJ.Com, KeBusy.Com as well as VumaniBo.Com.

He is known as ‘The Journalist’, a well known DJ based in Joburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Born and bred in Warrenton, a sleepy township situated in Northern Cape, The Journalist developed an ear for music at an early age. His introduction to house music had him obsessed with memorising and reciting complex beats to his friends in primary school. This, after listening to some of his uncle’s house music compilations back in the early 2000s.

Deep house and EDM music were actually the least favourite genres in his community at the time. He still always believed his passion for contributing to the House scene would one day turn into a reality.

An introvert by nature, he enjoys spending his time indoors honing his music skills.

From a young age, The Journalists’ main focus was to become a content creator and journalist. After volunteering to be a presenter at a community radio station, he later went on to study media and journalism at the Rosebank College in Pretoria.

He pioneered the digital landscape shortly after this with his business partners, and the zkhiphani publication was born. He continued growing over a period of ten years but the calling to pursue music kept ringing in his ear. The Journalist eventually decided to honour the dream and sold his shares at the publication.

He intends on musically enchanting everyone on the dance floors across South Africa through an eargasmic musical transcendence. The journalist specialises in progressive house, broken beats, Afro Tech as well as electronic dance music.

Follow The Journalist : Instagram

If you enjoyed reading The Journalist Inspires Dream Chasers with ‘Khethile’ Remix, read more on upcoming afro tech artists here