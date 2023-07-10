‘Tribute To Women’ Event Will Beautifully Highlight Women’s Month

Just in time to celebrate Women’s Month, Tribute To Women will see beloved and well-known artists take to the stage on Saturday, August 12th at the family-friendly Emmarentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg.

Celebrating its 5th birthday, the star-studded event features names such as Kelly Khumalo, Amanda Black, Pabi Cooper, Nkosazana Daughter, Mafikizolo, Sjava, Kabza De Small and Vusi Nova.

For the past years, Tribute To Women has placed the spotlight on South African women, platforming artists that inspire and entertain attendees in an inspiring, enjoyable and secure space. While music takes centre stage, the daytime picnic-style arts festival also boasts a premium selection of food, beverages and activations to be enjoyed.

“An incredible line-up at an affordable price in a safe, welcoming environment. That has been our motto since the event’s inception. We have always prided ourselves in creating a platform where women can celebrate”, expresses Tribute To Women Festival Director, Joe Chakela.

Music lovers and fans are in for a memorable treat, as a fusion of various genres will be enjoyed. Live bands, high-energy performances from the artists and sing-along classics will also fill the atmosphere.

Tickets are now available for purchase on Webtickets HERE and at PicknPay stores nationwide.

Prices range from R195 – R395.

Please note:

– Weapons and illegal substances are strictly prohibited

– Strictly no cooler boxes. Soft picnic baskets with food will be allowed. No alcohol or your own liquids allowed.

– No refunds

Follow the Event Online

Instagram

Facebook