11
5
35
22
38
39
32
10
30
16
24
48
20
40
15
18
4
44
14
33
43
26
2
37
1
9
46
25
23
8
49
29
3
34
13
31

Blueface Gets Into Altercation While In L.A. County Jail

139 1 minute read

According to his manager Wack 100, L.A. rapper Blueface reportedly got into a fight this weekend while serving time in the Los Angeles County Jail. Wack took to social media to speak on the scuffle, giving a brief description as to what happened to the troubled rapper.

“He had a little fight. That’s it. Just let her [Blueface’s mother] know. She flipped out, started hollerin’ and screamin’. Maybe that’s some mama s***. I don’t know,” said Wack 100. Wack went on to explain, “But all I told her is, he had a little fight. A little scuffle. That’s it. We all know Blueface know how to fight. Right?”

It was previously reported that Blueface was moved from general population to administrative segregation a couple of months ago, where he would reside in a single-person cell. Blueface is currently serving time for a probation violation and will be behind bars until his next trial date.






Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The Multi Talented Woman Kessia Magosha

[WATCH] Rapper Slim Thug Under Fire After Insensitive Comments About Cassie/Diddy Lawsuit

[WATCH] Rapper Slim Thug Under Fire After Insensitive Comments About Cassie/Diddy Lawsuit

Charlamagne on Jermaine Dupri’s Calling Out of Brand Not Celebrating Hip-Hop 50 in ATL: ‘JD Could Have Done Something Himself’

Charlamagne on Jermaine Dupri’s Calling Out of Brand Not Celebrating Hip-Hop 50 in ATL: ‘JD Could Have Done Something Himself’

$10 million lawsuit over news article ‘Tagwirei Pockets Daily News’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo