Sukihana Claps Back At Deelishis With Flavor Flav Diss For VMA Twerk Jab

Twerking has become some a regular practice in what would otherwise be inappropriate situations as it was when reality show regular Sukihana got down on all fours on the red carpet at this year’s VMA and started her rump shake routine. Suki posted a video of her twerk, captioning, “My first @vmas y’all knew who I was when y’all invited me #sukihana #vmas.”

The problem arose when former “Flavor of Love” star Deelishis criticized Suki’s booty bounce on the red carpet, commenting on her video, “Too many outdoor shoes been on the carpet buttercup.” Sukihana replied to Deelishis, saying, “Girl, you was sleeping with Flavor [Flav} you ain’t scared of nothing.” Sukihana reposted her comment with the caption, “Ate her up.”





