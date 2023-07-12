Burna Boy Celebrates Selling Out Citi Field: ‘Glory to God’

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy made history on Saturday (July 8) as he headlined a sold-out show at Citi Field, a massive 41,800-capacity stadium. The acclaimed artist treated fans to a sensational performance, featuring tracks from his last four albums: Love Damini, Twice As Tall, African Giant, and Outside.

According to Hot 97, Burna Boy also surprised the crowd with an exclusive preview of new music and brought out British rapper Dave to perform their hit collaboration, “Location.” Following the electrifying show, Burna Boy took to Instagram to reflect on his journey in New York, from playing the 1,800-capacity PlayStation Theater in 2017 to achieving the remarkable feat of selling out Citi Field Stadium in 2023.

“What a journey,” Burna Boy wrote. “Glory to God.”





