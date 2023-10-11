Ciara Lists Lil Wayne & J. Cole As Her Dream Collaborations

Ciara continues to bless audiences all around the world with not only fire music, but her undeniable beauty and good energy. Her extensive catalog of hits are perfect to play for any occasion, such as “Goodies,” “Like A Boy,” “Oh” featuring Ludacris, and more recently “Level Up” and “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown.

Recently, Ciara hopped into The Shade Room to talk about both her personal and professional life. When asked who she wants to work with that she hasn’t yet, she lists the two GOATs: Lil Wayne and J. Cole.

Ciara states, “I really want to do a song with Lil Wayne. Weezy F. Baby. I’m like, let me put it into the universe. Because the tongue is powerful. Weezy F. Baby please say the baby. Work with CiCi, it’s going to be crazy!”

It’s crazy the two haven’t collaborated yet, but it’s definitely something fans will be hyped for.

She then names J. Cole next. “I think J. Cole’s amazing. That’d be amazing. Those are two artists that I really think of, that I think could be super cool to work with. If I could put my dream list out there, yeah.”

During the interview, Ciara was also asking about how co-parenting is with her ex Future. In which Ciara busts out in laughter for 30 seconds straight.





