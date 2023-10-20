Coco Jones Celebrates First Platinum Single ‘ICU’ at Exclusive Grey Goose Dinner

Thursday night (Oct. 20), rising R&B sensation Coco Jones basked in the glory of her latest achievements as her hit single “ICU” achieved platinum status, and her EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, soared to success. Coco’s triumph was celebrated in style at a private dinner hosted at the trendy LA venue, Horses, with Grey Goose vodka.

Coco made a grand entrance, donning a chic Dion Lee Biker Zip Corset top and matching skirt. Surrounded by her dedicated collaborators, close friends, and loving family, the young starlet raised her glass to toast the platinum success of her breakout single “ICU.” The toast featured her signature “Coco’s Cocktail,” a delightful blend of Grey Goose vodka, cucumber, mint, and lime. Coco’s star continues to rise as she revels in her well-deserved accolades and growing fan base.





