Drake Holds Off Taylor Swift in Return to Top of Billboard Album Chart

140 1 minute read

Drake is back on top. Reloading his For All The Dogs album with the Scary Hours Pack, The Boy returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

The album moved 145,000 album-equivalent units in the week, a 102% increase, according to Billboard.

The Scary Hours edition delivered six new singles to the album, including “Evil Ways” another collaboration between Drake and J. Cole.

In No. 2 is Taylor Swift with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), who received a shoutout from Drake on the Scary Hours track “Red Button.”

“Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated / Only one could make me drop the album just a little later”

You can hear the single below.






Source link

