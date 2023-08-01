Drake Named Rap MVP in Spotify’s Rap All-RapCaviar Fan Vote

Spotify’s All-RapCaviar campaign concluded today, crowning the fan-voted MVP and Rookie of the Year winners. Among the MVP nominees, which included Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby, Drake emerged as this year’s MVP.

The rising star, Destroy Lonely, took home the coveted All-RapCaviar Rookie of the Year title, beating out other talented nominees like Ice Spice, Central Cee, GloRilla, and Luh Tyler.

Drake and Destroy Lonely now join Coach of the Year winners Pierre ‘P’ Thomas and Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee of Quality Control Music to complete this year’s All-RapCaviar campaign. The initiative brings together and celebrates the best rappers in the game. Additionally, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Boardroom announced the return of All-RapCaviar with a three-part mini-series, Inside RapCaviar, where they debated team lineups and nominees with Taylor Rooks and Boi-Da.





