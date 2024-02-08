Usher Speaks on State of R&B: ‘Whoever said R&B is Dead Sounds Crazy’

Usher isn’t here for all that R&B is dead talk. In an interview with Billboard, Usher flexes on those who attempted to bury the genre, highlighting the new class of artists.

“I’m very happy that there’s a new installation of R&B artists who care to be authentic to what they are creating, inspired by artists of the past,” Usher said. “Everybody who has ever said to me that R&B is dead sounds crazy. Especially when I know the origins of R&B are in all other genres of music. It’s about creating commerce in other spaces.”

Later he added, “I never felt like R&B was dying. I think it just needs expansion. We’re moving toward a standard where people are looking at snippets — TikTok, Instagram and other things — and when fans get it, they take it and do something with it. But if we start to think of it that way and create from that place, the standards for R&B will change.”

“I’m playing the #SuperBowl, man.” 👏 Cover star Usher opens up about his upcoming halftime show, his new album ‘Coming Home,’ the 20th anniversary of ‘Confessions Part 2’ and more. Watch his conversation with Billboard’s Executive Director of R&B/Hip-Hop, Gail Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/Vi1RtywXC7 — billboard (@billboard) February 7, 2024

Multi-platinum artist Usher is hitting the road to celebrate his illustrious 30-year career and the release of his upcoming album Coming Home. Following the success of his Las Vegas residency, the global icon will embark on the Usher: Past Present Future tour, produced by Live Nation.

The 24-city tour kicks off on Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, with stops in major cities, including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta, before concluding in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales, offering exclusive access to cardmembers and Verizon customers. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, with general on-sale beginning on February 12 at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com.

Fans can also elevate their concert experience with VIP packages, including premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with Usher, pre-show VIP lounges, and exclusive merchandise.

Usher’s tour promises to celebrate his iconic career, featuring his signature smooth R&B tracks and electrifying performances. With the anticipation building for his new album release, fans can expect an unforgettable experience at every show.

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center





