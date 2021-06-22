Zimbabwe schools to delay reopening COVID-19 Update

Harare, Zimbabwe – Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said reopening of schools, which was set for June 28, would be delayed by two weeks after weekly infections doubled from last week.

Zimbabwe expects to receive 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccines from China by the end of this month as it seeks to boost its vaccination drive after several centres ran out of doses, which caused panic, the information minister said on Tuesday.

“Arrangements are currently in progress to procure 2 million doses of vaccines from China. These are expected in the country by end of month. Furthermore 500 000 doses of vaccines are expected to be delivered this Saturday,” Monica Mutsvangwa said during a post-Cabinet media briefing.

The next priority areas of Covid19 vaccination are the remaining border posts (especially Forbes, Chirundu and Kariba) , current hotspots, Hwange population, tobacco auction floors and people’s markets such as Renkini, Mbare Musika & Sakubva Musika as well as GMB & Cottco staff.

