Future’s Freewishes Foundation Gears Up For “I Am A Dreamer” X-Mas Toy Drive

“Everyone deserves to have a Merry Christmas no matter who they are and where they are financially,” says Grammy-winning entertainer and philanthropist Future. “Our Freewishes Foundation is excited to give back again this Christmas.”

The Freewishes Foundation has been doing this for the past fourteen years; this year is no exception. The foundation is proud to alleviate many families’ financial and emotional stress through its Christmas toy drive.

“The holidays are the worst time of year to be in financial hardship –not because of selfish demands, but because of the pressure to feel normal. When there isn’t enough money to get a tree, decorate, or get gifts- it’s painful,” shared Future’s sister, Tia Wilburn who is the Executive Director of Freewishes. “If you’ve ever experienced this type of heartbreak as a kid, you know how gut-wrenching that can be. So, we’ve consistently tried to ensure that many families in need receive the help and gifts they need.”

The FreeWishes Foundation is one of Georgia’s most visible foundations. The foundation enormously impacts the Atlanta metro area all year round. Giving back has always been a priority for Future and the foundation. The foundation assists with scholarships, health and wellness initiatives, holiday givebacks, and assisting Senior citizens. They even opened a S.T.E.A.M lab for young students from marginalized areas of Georgia this year. Freewishes was founded by Future, his mother, Stephanie Jester, and sister, Tia Wilburn, fourteen years ago. The foundation has been a major resource for those in need throughout Atlanta. The holidays are no exception to the rule.

For the last two years, children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at Target courtesy of the foundation. In the years before, Future and the Foundation provided gifts for thousands of families in the Kirkwood community where he grew up. The Freewishes “I am a Dreamer” Holiday Pop-Up will be held at Bentley Atlanta this year. Families will be served dinner and experience a special activities bus filled with laser tag, bowling, face painting, stocking stuffing, and more. They will also be treated with their requested gifts from Freewishes.

Date: Dec 18th

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Bentley Atlanta

Event Details: Gifts Dinner, DJ, Pictures with Santa, Mobile Bowling, laser tag and gaming, face painting, nail painting, gifts, and raffles.





