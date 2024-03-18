24
33
43
13
40
32
37
29
38
2
35
15
26
34
4
23
10
9
8
1
11
16
31
20
3
25
48
46
22
14
44
49
30
18
39
5

Happy 54th Birthday To Hip Hop Matriarch Queen Latifah!

144 1 minute read

On this date 54 years ago, Hip-Hop’s first matriarch was born in Newark, New Jersey.

Born Dana Owens, Queen Latifah grew from an affluent and promising basketball player from Irvington, New Jersey into one of the most iconic figures in the world’s most transformative sub-culture known as Hip Hop. Whether it’s hitting the booth over the past three decades, delivering solid albums for her fans or wowing viewers on the silver screen in some of her legendary roles like “Cleo” in Set It Off or “Mama” in her award-winning role in Chicago, the Queen of the legendary Flavor Unit is undoubtedly one of the most prolific figures and illustrious personalities not only in Hip-Hop but global pop culture in general.

Peace to Latifah on her born day but it wouldn’t be right unless we took it back to where it all started.






Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

[WATCH] Rick Ross Welcomes Lionel Messi to Miami to Continue His Soccer Career

[WATCH] Rick Ross Welcomes Lionel Messi to Miami to Continue His Soccer Career

Stephen Gawking Sufferer of Progressive Neuromuscular Disease Releases Moving Tribute To Departed Sister Andria

Stephen Gawking Sufferer of Progressive Neuromuscular Disease Releases Moving Tribute To Departed Sister Andria

SOURCE LATINO: Nicki Nicole Scores 2 Additional Latin GRAMMY Nominations, Bringing Career Total to 7

SOURCE LATINO: Nicki Nicole Scores 2 Additional Latin GRAMMY Nominations, Bringing Career Total to 7

A Spectacular Launch As Saturn Media House Unveils Mpumalanga’s Vibrant Storytelling!

A Spectacular Launch As Saturn Media House Unveils Mpumalanga’s Vibrant Storytelling!

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo