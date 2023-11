Would you blow $500K on Ice Spice? After a long running rumors that he blew that amount on the rapper, Jordan Poole is making sure that it is a false claim.

While signing arguments, Poole answered a question about playing with Steph Curry. A fan then asked “is that Ice Spice thing true?”

His swift answer, “Definitely not. Definitely cap.”

Jordan Poole says $500,000 date with Ice Spice is not true pic.twitter.com/wFmAR4n19D — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 7, 2023