The Source |Justin Combs Hit With Two Misdemeanors In DUI Case

Last month Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Misa Hylton’s 29-year-old Justin Combs, was arrested in Beverly Hills on DUI charges. Misa posted a series of angry posts following his arrest subliminally mentioning Diddy. She wrote, “How do you go from the greatest to ever do it to, to making all your money off of alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company.” Now Justin is facing two misdemeanor charges for drinking and driving.

Radar Online reports:

According to court records, on June 27, a criminal case was filed against Justin Combs. He was hit with 2 misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and for having a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.08% or more.

A pretrial hearing date has been set for August 10.





