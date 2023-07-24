5
Adrien Broner Sends Mass Apology to Floyd Mayweather, Diddy, Meek Mill & Rick Ross

138 2 minutes read

It looks like Adrien Broner has had a change of heart. The Cincinnati, Ohio native is best known for his exceptional talent inside the boxing ring, a four-weight-class world champion amongst his long list of achievements.

Most recently, the 33-year-old opened up on his Instagram to his 1.1 million followers, sending a mass apology to a slew of big-timers. Additionally, he took the time to reflect on the mistakes he’s made throughout his career, especially to those in the boxing world.

Broner shared to Instagram story a lengthy message: “Mf’s let they emotions and feelings get to them. I’m just a real ni**a and I wear my heart on my sleeves so with that being said, I wanna apologize to jay-z for telling him to suck my dick for sending me a contract from @rocnation. I wanna apologize to @meekmill when we first met it was awkward but I always fucked with u. but I just didn’t think you really fucked with me as tough that’s the only reason I gave ‘Shorty’ my attention and ever since then you just really ain’t been rocking with me but I take that on the chin like a man bro I still support you 100%.”

While apologies to Meek Mill and Jay Z came as a surprise, he continues to even address Diddy and Rick Ross.

He continued: “I wanna apologize to @gervontaa. I know you love me like I came out your mom and you just want the best for me but I will see you in Vegas we go talk. I wanna apologize to @diddy cause even though it’s not in my best interest to drink but when I do decide to drink tequila I drink @casamigos or @donjuliotequila when I should be drinking @deleontequila I wanna say sorry to @rich forever cause at my last fight I told him to meet me there too early and he was just sitting there for hours so he left but I apologize big bro.”

Not sure what prompted this change of heart and forgiveness, but Broner even went as far as apologizing to his long-standing rival Floyd Mayweather.

He stated: “When we first met you told me a lot and tried to teach me a lot but I went my own way and figured it out myself. But now that I’m older I can see that you tried to help me and if I would have listened if I probably wouldn’t have got in the trouble I’ve been in but I’m grateful for my experiences.”

Fans have been swarming with support, as Broner concluded, “Hope y’all enjoyed my diary.”






