Lola Brooke Reimagines Clipse “Grindin” into “Blind Em” for ‘Pixel RePresents’ Content Series

In celebration of Hip Hop’s monumental 50th birthday, Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified have come together to spotlight female voices within the genre through the dynamic ‘Pixel RePresents’ content series. This series will feature the most promising female artists in Hip Hop reimagining classic tracks. New York rap star Lola Brooke leads the charge, whose highly anticipated release, “Blind Em,” offers a fresh interpretation of Clipse’s chart-topping hit, “Grindin.” The single’s artwork was captured using the exceptional Real Tone technology of the Google Pixel camera, ensuring an accurate representation of all skin tones.

“Fifty years of Hip Hop— it’s an honor to be called on by Google and Mass Appeal to celebrate the culture this way,” said Lola Brooke. “From reinterpreting one of my favorite records Grindin’ by Clipse to capturing all the magic on a Google Pixel phone, every part felt like a celebration. It’s dope to see how it all came out, and I’m happy to have gotten the chance to create art that I can always look back on and cherish. “

More talented female artists will join the series in the coming weeks, reimagining enduring hits from Sony Music Entertainment’s extensive Hip Hop catalog. Each artist will unveil a behind-the-scenes video shot on a Google Pixel device by renowned director and Creator Labs artist, Myesha Evon Gardner. EBONY.com will be the central hub for all ‘Pixel RePresents’ BTS content.

This exciting journey will culminate in the release of the Pix Tape EP in August, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. The project will pay homage to the genre’s rich history while showcasing the incredible talent of the featured female emcees. As we reflect on the past 50 years of Hip Hop’s influence, it is impossible to overlook the profound contributions of women who have defied gender norms and commanded respect with their lyricism, sex appeal, and swag.

‘Pixel RePresents’ is integral to Mass Appeal’s expansive Hip Hop 50 initiative, a global celebration commemorating the genre’s bicentennial. In addition to ‘Pixel RePresents,’ Google Pixel has been named the exclusive handset device for Hip Hop 50, further solidifying the collaboration. Moreover, Mass Appeal has partnered with Certified to unveil 50 product releases in honor of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, offering fans a diverse range of special offerings.

