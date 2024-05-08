Marlon Wayans Reveals He Remained Unmarried In Fear Of Mother’s Jealousy

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans recently sat down for an interview where he candidly discussed his personal life, including his decision to remain unmarried. The 51-year-old comedian revealed that his choice was influenced by his deep love for his mother, Elvira Altheia, whom he feared would feel jealous of any woman in his life.

In The New York Times,interview, Wayans shared, “I never got married because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman.” His mother’s passing in 2020 at the age of 81 profoundly affected him, leaving him shattered and emotionally devastated. He described his mother as his closest confidante, fondly referring to her as “my girl.”

Reflecting on their relationship, Wayans revealed that his mother was “very needy” and that they had discussed his single status in their final moments together. He recounted telling his mother on her deathbed, “I never got married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl.” Those poignant words served as his farewell, a testament to the depth of their bond.

The loss of both parents, including his father, Howell Wayans, in March 2023, along with numerous other loved ones in recent years, left Wayans grappling with profound grief. However, he found solace and inspiration in his pain, channeling it into his latest comedy special, “Good Grief,” set to premiere on Amazon Prime on June 6.

Wayans shared, “I think as a comedian, I’m getting to the good stuff. When you talk about real-life pain, like parents passing, and you can get through that set and you can still be irreverent, edgy, crazy, silly, thought-provoking, and vulnerable, I think that’s growth.”

Despite the heartache of losing his parents, Wayans expressed that their absence has transformed him into a different person, shaping his perspective on life and guiding his choices. He emphasized, “I miss my parents dearly, but I’m a different human with my parents gone than I was when they were here. Now I’m a man. I don’t have parents anymore, so I live differently. I understand the quality of life.”

