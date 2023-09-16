Nas’ 50th Birthday Bash: A Star-Studded Night in NYC

Nas’ 50th Birthday Bash: A Night of Legends, Love, and Hip-Hop

New York City recently witnessed a legendary celebration as hip-hop icon Nas marked his milestone 50th birthday. The Big Apple’s skyline was lit up with star power, as a who’s who of the music and entertainment industry turned out to honor the Queensbridge legend.

The guest list read like a who’s who of hip-hop royalty: Chris Rock, Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip, Diddy, Havoc, Kendrick Lamar, Styles P, Sheek Louch, AZ, Robert De Niro, Slick Rick, Steve Stoute, Sizzla, N.O.R.E, Questlove and many more. It was a night to remember as Nas was embraced by his peers, with Hit-Boy, Jadakiss, DJ Premier, Ralph McDaniels, and others showing their love and admiration.

In a heartwarming flick, Diddy, Fat Joe, Raekwon, and Cormega shared a nostalgic moment, highlighting the camaraderie and respect that Nas has earned throughout his illustrious career.

READ MORE: NAS DROPS “MAGIC 3” ON HIS 50TH BIRTHDAY: THE GRAND FINALE OF AN EPIC TRILOGY

But the outpouring of love didn’t stop with those in attendance. Even those who couldn’t make it to the celebration made sure to send their love to the Magic III emcee through Mass Appeal. Cordae, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, and Tobe Nwigwe all took a moment to express their affection for Nas.

Snoop Dogg, in his signature style, welcomed Nas to the “fifth floor” of life, an eloquent nod to the rapper’s 50th birthday. DJ Khaled marveled at the synchronicity of Nas and hip-hop both turning 50 in the same year, showering him with blessings and gratitude. Swizz Beatz, paying homage to Nas‘ significance in the rap game, wished him many more blessings and declared him the “best of the best.”

Nas‘ 50th birthday celebration wasn’t just a party; it was a testament to his enduring influence on the world of music and culture. As the hip-hop community came together to celebrate this milestone, it was a reminder that Nas’ legacy is not just about music; it’s about the love and respect he’s earned from his peers and fans over three decades of greatness. Happy birthday, Nas—here’s to many more years of inspiring us all.

Photo Credit: NAS/INSTAGRAM

i





