Nicki Minaj on New Track with Drake: ‘I Know the World’s Going to Love the Song’

Before we hear Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday II album, we will taste her on Drake’s For All The Dogs. Speaking with Zane Lowe, Nicki Minaj spoke about the forthcoming release.

“Zane, I meant to tell you, you mentioned Drake,” Minaj said. “You know I have a song on Drake’s album as well coming out soon too. So it was funny that you mentioned him. I love the song so much.

“I’ll just say I really love the song. I know my fans are going to love the song. I know the world’s going to love the song. And that’s all I will say about that.”

Drake and Nicki Minaj have undeniably delivered some of hip-hop’s most memorable collaborations, from the iconic “Up All Night” on Drake’s “Thank Me Later” to “Make Me Proud” on “Take Care.” While they’ve been apart for years, Champagne Papi recently confirmed during his “It’s All A Blur” North American tour that the dynamic duo will reunite sooner than expected.





