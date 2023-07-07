44
Playboi Carti Closes Second Night of Rolling Loud Portugal

141 1 minute read

Rolling Loud Portugal concluded its second day with an electrifying performance by Playboi Carti, who delivered a high-energy set that ignited the Algarve coast. The crowd enthusiastically joined in as Carti belted out his biggest hits, creating an electric atmosphere.

The festival showcased a lineup of prominent American artists, including Kodak Black, who made his European festival debut, as well as GloRilla, NLE Choppa, and JID, who surprised the audience by bringing out Ski Mask The Slump God for a special performance of “Costa Rica.” Rising stars like Lola Brooke and 2Rare and R&B talent Mariah The Scientist also impressed the crowd. UK sensation Russ Millions proudly represented the European rap scene, while Sainté, hailing from Leicester, showcased his burgeoning talent.

Rolling Loud Portugal continues to captivate audiences with its diverse lineup, showcasing the best in hip-hop and rap worldwide.






