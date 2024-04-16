SZA to Receive Hal David Starlight Award at 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced that the esteemed Hal David Starlight Award for 2024 will be bestowed upon the talented artist SZA. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 13, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Hal David Starlight Award, named after SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David, recognizes young songwriters who have made significant contributions to the music industry. SZA joins an illustrious list of past recipients, including Post Malone, Halsey, and Taylor Swift.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, “This is such an exciting time for songwriters and music. Phenomenal artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift are pushing the envelope of what success looks like but who could argue that the last 2 years belong to SZA. Incredible songwriting, incredible performances, incredible artistry. She so deserves to be the 2024 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award!”

Born in St. Louis and raised in Maplewood, NJ, SZA has made waves in the music industry with her genre-defying sound. Her sophomore album, “SOS,” released in 2022, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and garnered universal acclaim. The album’s success earned SZA multiple Grammy nominations and solidified her as a force to be reckoned with in the music world.

SZA’s remarkable achievements extend beyond her chart-topping albums. She has received numerous awards, including a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy. Organizations such as Billboard, MTV, and the NAACP have recognized her contributions to music.

The Hal David Starlight Award is a fitting tribute to SZA’s talent and dedication to her craft. As she continues pushing the boundaries of creativity and songwriting, SZA remains a trailblazer in the music industry, inspiring audiences worldwide.





